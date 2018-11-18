River Radio Tailgate Party Presented by JSE Surplus!
Redhawks football has made it into the playoffs – which means it’s time to tailgate!
Join us at the River Radio Tailgate Party – presented by JSE Surplus – on November 24th as the Redhawks take on the Stony Brook Seawolves!
Pick up your FREE tickets at Smokehouse 61 or Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape to enjoy free food and drinks in the gate – just ask for your pair at the register.
Support the Redhawks during playoffs with us from 11am – 12:45pm at the River Radio Tailgate Party presented by JSE Surplus and KZIM KSIM!