Poplar Bluff man arrested on murder charges

A man was arrested after a 59-year-old Poplar Bluff man was found lying in a ditch, and he later died in a hospital.

It was determined he’d died of blunt force trauma in his chest after a fight, and a suspect was identified.

25-year-old Skylar Carter of Poplar Bluff turned himself into authorities.

He was taken to the Butler County Justice Center and charged with murder, on $500,000 cash bond.

An autopsy was scheduled yesterday on the victim.

The fight is believed to have been started over an argument about a bicycle.