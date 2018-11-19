Project at Cape Girardeau lake continues two-year plan to improve fish habitats

A project on the Cape County Park South lake in Cape Girardeau is planned to take two years as its fish habitat is improved.

The Southeast Missourian reports the lake was drained in July by officials from the county and state.

This time of year though, workers on the project are facing difficulty as they wait for the ground to dry out or freeze.

It’s a part of projects across the state working on habitats.

Currently, officials are working on the holiday light displays in the park.