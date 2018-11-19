Six vehicles involved in I-55 crash in New Madrid County

Six vehicles were involved in an I-55 that took one man’s life Saturday evening in New Madrid County.

It happened a little past 5 o’clock when a semi driven by Kenneth Alford from Florida slid into another semi.

Both of the trucks then caught fire, and then Alford hit another vehicle driven by 65-year-old Clyde Griffin, and ran off the roadway.

Alford was later pronounced dead at the scene, while Griffin’s passenger, 63-year-old Carolyn Farrenburg, was airlifted to Saint Francis Medical Center for serious injuries.

Griffin hit two other cars after Alford collided with his vehicle.