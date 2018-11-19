Southeast Missouri Region Planning Commission Awarded Grants For Diesel Emissions Reduction Projects

The Environmental Protection Agency is giving two grants of more than half a million dollars to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission in Cape Girardeau for two diesel emission reduction projects.

The commission gave a $365,545 grant to replace four old diesel engines in two Mississippi workboats.

The effort aims to lower the emissions and exposure of diesel in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

A $195,963 DERA grant was awarded to replace two old non-highway front loaders in the Mississippi Lime Project.