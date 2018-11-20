27th Annual Parade of Lights Sunday

An annual event is coming back up in Cape Girardeau.

The 27th Annual Parade of Lights will be this Sunday at 5 p.m.

The theme this year will be “Ringing in the Holidays,” and the parade will begin at Capaha Park and continue down Broadway, till turning onto Main Street.

Old Town Cape said in a press release “attendees can expect to see a variety of holiday-themed floats from Cape Girardeau and surrounding area businesses and organizations, as well as floats from Illinois and Kentucky.”