Cape Girardeau doctor enters guilty plea agreement

A Cape Girardeau doctor pled guilty yesterday to accusations he was unlawfully distributing hydrocodone.

Dr. Michael Jessup was investigated in 2016 by the Drug Task Force, with an undercover officer consulting Jessup about pain.

He allegedly prescribed the drugs without asking for medical records.

After the uncover officer was asked to give urine samples, the doctor allegedly did not question why those came back negative.

Jessup may face up to 20 years in prison.