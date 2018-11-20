Cost of some groceries to fix Thanksgiving meal could be more in MO than the national average this year

Missourians could pay more than the national average for some Thanksgiving meal groceries this year compared to last year. Missouri Farm Bureau spokesperson Diane Olson says its annual survey of grocery store pricing shows the average holiday meal in the Show-Me State rings in at 5.42 per person, compared to 5.25 nationally.

The survey includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, vegetable tray, peas, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie.