Gunman fatally shoots woman at Catholic store near Ballwin

Police in St. Louis are seeking a gunman who went into a Catholic Supply Store, near the town of Ballwin.

At least one woman was sexually assaulted and a woman was shot in the head.

That victim died later at a hospital.

It happened near 3:15 yesterday afternoon.

The motives aren’t clear as to why the 5-foot-7 gunman targeted the store.

Catholic Supply President Dan Stutte called it a “senseless tragedy” and says they “appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time.”