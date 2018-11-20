Possible carjacking leaves one man dead, car owner appears to have shot in self-defense

A man from Qulin was killed in what might have been a carjacking, and that’s the subject of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is 33-year-old Joshua Goins, and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Farmington.

The sheriff’s office received a call yesterday evening shortly after 5:30 that an incident had broken out in front of the Ozark Border Electric Company.

It looks like it might have been a carjacking by Goins, and the car owner had fired in self-defense.

He was found shot dead in the front seat of a vehicle when they arrived, and the shooter was present at the scene.

The investigation continues, and no one has been taken into custody.