Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrests three on heroin, meth case

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit arrested three people Friday for the use and sale of heroin.

They discovered and seized 2.5 grams of heroin and 22 grams of meth, along with several pharmaceuticals.

29-year-old Lindsey French, 36-year-old Daniel Murray, 33-year-old Vashon Rivers, and Rebecca Bonner were all arrested.

French, Murray, and Rivers were each arrested on possession of a controlled substance; Bonner was charged on failure to appear.