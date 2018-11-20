Tuesday, November 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

State prosecutors say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and hundreds of prescription pills from a teacher in the West Shore School District hours before she was set to chaperone a student field trip.

Lisa Marszalek, a science teacher at New Cumberland Middle School in Pennsylvania, is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said agents began investigating Marszalek earlier this month and made undercover buys of cocaine and Adderall at her home in New Cumberland.

Shapiro said during those drug buys, it was learned that Marszalek was taking several students on an overnight field trip in the coming days. He said agents searched her home Tuesday to intervene so Marszalek would not be able to chaperone the trip.

The 47-year-old woman was released after posting a bond on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21st. A school district spokeswoman said Marszalek was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to police, a Florida man in Pinellas County was arrested Friday after going after his roommate with a machete. 46-year-old Scott Thomas grabbed the weapon and went after his roommate after the man had gone into his room to avoid an argument with the suspect.

Police say Scott used the machete to strike the door of the room several times, eventually breaking through it. The victim reportedly closed and locked the door when he saw Scott coming towards him with the weapon.

Police say when the victim saw the blade break through his door, he immediately called them. Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest affidavit indicates that he was under the influence of alcohol.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Vincent, Ohio man was arrested on a firearms charge after he posted a Facebook video of himself shooting a fully automatic handgun, despite a court order barring him from owning or using guns.

On Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 28-year-old Christopher A. Walker had posted a video on his Facebook profile on Nov. 13th, showing himself wearing gloves and shooting a Glock 9mm pistol that was modified with a button to make it fully automatic.

Walker was recently placed under a temporary protection order issued by authorities in Wood County, West Virginia, which states that Walker is not allowed to possess any firearms.

On Friday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies went to serve this protection order to Walker at his home in Vincent, Ohio, where deputies recovered multiple firearms, including the Glock 9mm gun seen in Walker’s Facebook video. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Dangerous Ordinance, a 5th-degree felony.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Ohio say a man arrested during a traffic stop had 33 grams of meth stashed in his underwear. Alliance police say two men were arrested Wednesday, a 29-year-old Sebring man and a 45-year-old Diamond man.

The Canton Repository reports both men were passengers in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation. Police say the drugs the 29-year-old man had hidden in his underwear were intended for sale.

Police also say the 45-year-old suspect was wanted on failure to appear in court. Both men remained in custody Thursday and face multiple felony drug charges. Records did not indicate if the driver was cited.