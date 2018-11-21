Board of Education rehires former K-12 Education Commissioner

The state Board of Education is rehiring a former K-12 Education Commissioner who was removed from the position a year ago.

Margie Vandeven had been removed when five members on the board voted against her, but as of yesterday, she was unanimously chosen to fill the vacancy.

Vandeven was one of four finalists, including Interim Commissioner Roger Dorson, Rockwood School District Superintendent Eric Knost, and Kearney School District Superintendent Bill Nicely.

She will oversee about 1,650 workers, while working with 518 Missouri public school districts. Her salary will be more than $190,000, and she’ll start on January 2, 2019.