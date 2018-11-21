Mississippi County Sheriff pleads guilty to cell phone tracking charges

The Sheriff of Mississippi County has pled guilty to one set of charges he’s currently facing, and he’s agreed to resign.

35-year-old Cory Hutcheson of East Prairie has admitted from 2014 to 2017, he tried to get hundreds of people’s location data.

He submitted thousands of requests for individual phone subscribers’ mobile phone location information, without legal authority to do so.

Hutcheson gained the information of officers, personal acquaintances and friends, and a judge.

He may face a total of up to 25 years in prison with a fine of up to $500,000.

He’s resigning Friday. He pled guilty to two of the 27-count indictment made against him.