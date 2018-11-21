Missouri State Highway Patrol Participating in Operation C.A.R.E. Over Thanksgiving Weekend

You’ll see extra Missouri state troopers on the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, starting Wednesday. They’re participating in Operation C.A.R.E, which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz predicts a record travel weekend nationally and in Missouri:

17 people were killed and another 555 people were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday. The 2018 counting period begins tonight at 6 and runs through Sunday night at 11:59.