Trading Post – November 24

Tree trimming – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Table – w/6 chairs – $150

Kimball piano – $1,000

Sears pool table – $500

Twin bed – $100 – ph #: 573-270-9692

————-

Glass-top table – w/6 chairs – $100

Gun cabinet – w/roll top desk – $75 – ph #: 225-1011

————-

Honda Odyssey van – $6,500

Set of run-flat tires w/rims – ph #: 573-934-0297

————-

iPhone 6S – $275 – ph #: 573-986-0297

————-

Pump – w/2 gal. tank – $25 – ph #: 573-283-5925

————-

‘65 AMC Rambler convertable – ph #: 618-927-5612

————-

Baby grand piano – $450

China hutch – $500

Bowflex – $150

Decorative trees – $60 each – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

‘00 Chevy Silverado – 4wd – $3,900 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Firewood

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen Cabinets

Lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Kohler engine – 19 hp – $125 – ph #: 573-258-3540

————-

2 Bedroom house to rent – $550/month – ph #: 334-3595

————-

York furnace and air conditioner – $150 – ph #: 334-1757

