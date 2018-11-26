American Legion’s Priorities and Concerns

The American Legion plans to ask Congress to change the law involving membership eligibility in the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization. American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad recently traveled to Jefferson City. He says the Legion has approved a resolution, calling on Congress to declare the time period from Pearl Harbor in 1941 to today as an open “war time” service period:

The American Legion was established by an act of Congress in 1919. Membership is currently open only to men and women who served in active military duty during specific periods designated as “war time” by Congress. For instance, under current law, veterans who served from 1947 to 1949 are not eligible to join the Legion.