Interim Mississippi County sheriff sworn in following former sheriff’s resignation

An interim sheriff has been named in Mississippi County after their former head of county law enforcement resigned after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft.

Branden Caid was sworn in Friday to the role, and he’ll maintain the post until a special election is held.

He will not be seeking election to the office permanently.

He’s also going to be accepting the role of Region 2 Supervisor of a Special Investigation Unit.

The Unit investigates crimes committed against the elderly or those with disabilities.