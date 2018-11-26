Progress being made on statue of black Union soldier in Cape Girardeau

The work to erect a statue of a black Union Civil War Soldier is making progress.

The Southeast Missourian reports the effort to place the statue in Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau next summer is making headway as its being cast.

Professor Steve Hoffman with the Historic Preservation program at SEMO is one of the leaders with the program.

Hoffman says James Ivers was one of 200 black men who enlisted in the Union Army at the Common Pleas Courthouse.

He says the process of creating the statue is going well.