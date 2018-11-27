Lawsuit against Southeast Missouri State University resolved

A lawsuit against Southeast Missouri State University has been resolved following a settlement from earlier this year.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Broc Kreitler of Ste. Genevieve had been injured in a team practice three years ago, and a lawsuit filed over the incident has been resolved for $200,000.

Kreitler’s suit alleges the university was negligent after he was struck in the head by a baseball.

He was struck when the ball bounced through a screen while he was pitching, while officials for SEMO say he failed to check the screens ties and straps.