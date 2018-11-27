Men taken into custody in McCracken County on drug, gun charges

Three Paducah men were taken into custody on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed they were carrying drugs and guns.

Shortly after midnight, David Darnell, Alec Vaughn, and Anthony Walker were pulled over and taken into custody on controlled substance charges.

Darnell was also charged with operating a moped without a license and having a stolen firearm.

Vaughn also had drug paraphernalia, and Walker had LSD in his possession.

They are each in the McCracken County Jail.