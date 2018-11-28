Governor asks for audit into the Department of Public Safety’s office

Governor Mike Parson has asked for an audit into the Department of Public Safety’s office, and yesterday Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she’d be making reviews of “administrative practices” in the department.

Colonel Sandra Karsten was appointed director back in August, and she says a state audit is right step to be taken given concerns over past practices by the administration.

She said in a news release the previous state audit of the Director’s office was finished nearly five years ago, and she requested an initial review of the situation when she was first appointed.

Galloway says they’ll be determining the scope of the audit to address the concerns.

She encouraged anyone with information about the questionable use of taxpayer money to call the whistleblower hotline at 1-800-347-8597.