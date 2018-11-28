Perry County man pleads guilty to murdering wife

A Perry County man has plead guilty to charges of murder saying he killed his wife.

Joseph Rutledge made the plea last week, also charged with first-degree assault for wounding Robert Edwards, a friend of his wife’s.

In October of 2016, his estranged wife, Mary Rutledge, had been driving a car when Joseph Rutledge rammed her vehicle and she was driven off the road, after which he shot her and she died at the scene.

He also shot Edwards, who was hospitalized later for serious injuries.

He’ll be sentenced on January 4th, and may face between 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment.