State auditor investigates missing cash, improper checks and unexplained payments in Greenville

Auditor Nicole Galloway has wrapped up an audit of Greenville, finding more than $160,000 missing from city funds.

The audit started out as part of a law enforcement investigation and criminal charges were filed by the Attorney General’s office,

Nearly $70,000 collected for utility and municipal court payments weren’t deposited in the city’s accounts between 2014 and 2016. Only $2 in cash was deposited into city utility accounts during this period.

Galloway’s audit shows $39,000 in checks issued from various city accounts and made payable to the City of Greenville were improperly cashed, endorsed or negotiated by the former clerk.

The former clerk provided falsified records to the board to conceal almost $26,000 of the improper payments and make it appear some of the checks were appropriate. There were also frequent transfers between banks accounts in an effort to conceal account shortages.

Galloway called the situation a “serious violation of the public’s trust.