Jan. 29th will be Mississippi County’s sheriff special election

A date has been declared for a special election in Mississippi County to replace their former Sheriff who resigned after pleading guilty on federal wire fraud charges.

The Mississippi County Commission has ordered a special election on January 29th.

Currently, Brandon Caid is filling in as interim sheriff, but state statute requires that a date for special election has to be set no later than 10 weeks from when the vacancy occurs.

Each party can nominate a candidate, and independents can submit petitions to the county clerk’s office to appear on the ballot.

The deadline for those petitions, which must have at least 2 percent of the number of voters from the last sheriff’s elections, is January 11th.