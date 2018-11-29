Missouri Congressman Jason Smith Re-elected as House GOP Conference Secretary
A Missouri congressman who’s been unanimously re-elected as the House GOP Conference Secretary wants to see Republicans retake the House in 2020. Salem Congressman Jason Smith represents 30 counties across southeast and south-central Missouri:
Smith says it’s critical for Republicans to stand with President Trump, who carried Smith’s district by 56 points in 2016. Smith was re-elected earlier this month to his third full term in Congress.