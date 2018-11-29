Thursday, November 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in Oregon who led police on a chase through the streets of Happy Valley ended up with a broken leg after he jumped out of a rolling car and was hit by his still-rolling vehicle.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office said a Happy Valley patrol officer responded to a call about a theft in progress Monday night, when he spotted 31-year-old suspect Isaiah John Gellatly inside a parked Honda lying back in the fully-reclined driver’s seat.

Officers approached the vehicle and shined a light into the Honda. That’s when the driver sat up, put the car in drive, and took off. Police began to chase after Gellatly, radioing ahead for assistance.

Gellatly’s tires were punctured by spike strips and he jumped out of the still-moving vehicle. While still running alongside the vehicle, he attempted to cut in front of it, but didn’t make it and ended up being pinned under the Honda.

Gellately was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude police, reckless driving, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and theft.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Texas wedding photographer has been arrested after she allegedly had sex with a guest at the ceremony and then urinated on a tree near the reception. 26-year-old Katherine Leigh Mehta has been charged with public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation.

Wedding guests allegedly found Mehta, who moonlights as a bikini model, having sex with a guest in a room at the Springs Event Venue in Weatherford on Saturday. The wedding party informed an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, who was working security for the ceremony, and Mehta was told her behavior was inappropriate.

Mehta then allegedly went to a water fountain and began yelling at guests. When officers told her to leave the venue, she allegedly began urinating on a nearby tree. Authorities arrived at the scene around 8:00 pm and put Mehta in a patrol car, where they said she began to threaten the officers inside.

After they arrived at Parker County Jail, officers found a prescription bottle of Alprazolam – sold under the trade name Xanax – in Mehta’s jacket pocket. Investigators said they believe Mehta mixed the Xanax with alcohol.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 21-year-old was removed from a Jet Airways flight and detained Monday after he was caught by other passengers covering his face with a handkerchief and typing a message about terrorists.

Yogvedant Poddar was observed by others on a domestic flight in India taking a picture of himself on Snapchat with his face partly covered with a caption that read, “Terrorist on flight, I destroy women hearts.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said in a statement that the man was taken off the Kolkata-to-Mumbai flight for questioning. Security officials boarded the flight and removed the young man, who insisted he was innocent of any malicious activity and called the Snapchat photo a prank for his friends.

The man’s bags were re-examined and the CISF confirmed “no suspicious or objectionable item was found.” Poddar reportedly was handed over to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station for further investigation.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer inside a Franklin, Ohio McDonald’s. 39-year-old Chester Ricky Nichols Jr. was arraigned Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court and charged with assault on a safety officer, obstructing official business, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Franklin Police Department Officer Patrick Holland was dispatched at 9:33 p.m. Friday to the McDonald’s restaurant to check on a report of a man possibly overdosing. During Holland’s investigation, Nichols attempted to flee.

Police Chief Russell Whitman said Nichols ripped the officer’s stun gun and holster from his vest and struck the officer several times. Nichols also allegedly tried to grab the officer’s handgun from his holster.

The police report said three syringes and an off-white, small rock were found in Nichols’ possession. Nichols was taken to a local hospital for facial injuries and was treated and released before being taken to the Warren County Jail.