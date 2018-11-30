18-year-old charged in 16-year-old’s slaying in Missouri

NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting his 16-year-old friend in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Korrie Black Jr. was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Gerrian Jerrod Green Jr. Black was not in custody Wednesday. He was ordered held without bail.

Green was shot about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument inside a Normandy home spilled outside. Green’s mother, Talisa Townsend, said Sunday that her 10-year-old daughter was with her brother when he was shot.

Townsend says her son and Black were friends. She begged him to turn himself in, saying she forgives him but wants answers.