Today will be the bench trial for a woman charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of a 13 month-old girl after her brother’s dog attacked her.

33-year-old Erica Jordan was babysitting the child, and she had been temporarily keeping her brother’s pit bull-Labrador-malamute mix.

Allegedly the dog got loose and mauled the baby in March.

The bench trial will be at 9 o’clock this morning at the Common Pleas Courthouse.