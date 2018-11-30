Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments over procedures in Drunk Driving cases
The Missouri Supreme Court is considering a challenge to procedures during drunk driving stops. State attorney Michael Martinich-Sauter told the judges the Implied Consent Warning, which stipulates that a license will be “immediately” revoked upon refusal to take the breath test, sends a clear message to drivers.
An eastern Missouri man who’s appealing his DWI conviction claims the warning is misleading because it doesn’t specify the consequences for submitting to a breath test.