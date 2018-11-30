Missouri’s largest utility taking initial steps toward renewable energy
Ameren Missouri, the state’s largest utility, plans to start offering some power through renewable energy sources.
It’s building a solar facility in St. Louis County that’ll generate a megawatt of power.
Ameren spokesperson Matt Forck says the program is subscription based which means the costs are only incurred by those who want solar power.
The solar program is intended for customers who rent their homes or have no means to install solar panels.