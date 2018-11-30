New Missouri Attorney General adds Poplar Bluff Police Chief to his transition team

The soon-to-be Missouri Attorney General will be using a Poplar Bluff Police Chief in his transition team.

Eric Schmitt has chosen Police Chief Danny Whiteley as an advisor, and the transition team will be looking at the current Attorney General’s Office in order to get information about top priorities.

Schmitt was named to be Attorney General on Nov. 13th after the current AG Josh Hawley was elected to the US Senate.

Schmitt was sworn in as the state’s 46th Treasurer in 2017.

Hawley resigns from his office January 3rd.