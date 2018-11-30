Representatives Rehder and McCreery File Bills to Reduce Harm, Improve Public Health

State Representative Holly Rehder of Sikeston is taking part in an effort to update Missouri’s criminal codes and health laws relate to addiction.

Rehder joins with State Representative Tracy McCreery as they pre-file legislation targeting HIV-specific criminal codes and also address needle and syringe access.

They’ll be discussing the legislation at an upcoming press conference on Monday.

In a news release from the House of Representatives, since the early 1990s, Missouri has been one of 32 states in which laws are on record that criminalize HIV exposure.

Most notably, Missouri’s laws include exposures which research shows have no exposure risk, including transmission via saliva.