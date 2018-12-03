Ashcroft Certifies Results of November 6 General Election

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the results of the Midterm election Friday.

Nov. 6th was the general election, and 19th circuit judges Daniel Green and Thomas Sodergren assisted with the certification.

More than 2.4 million Missourians exercised their right to vote in November, roughly 57.9 percent of registered voters.

Among the failed measurers was a gas tax aimed at improving roads and bridges. Two other medical marijuana measures failed despite one measure’s success.