Bernie teen to appear in court for involvement in beating death

A teen from the city of Bernie will be on trial for charges of murder and assault in beating death of a 17-year-old.

It’s believed Jordan Paul Morgan was involved in the fight over drugs and money, which ended in the death of Dante M. Gibson.

Morgan is one of three teens facing charges over the crime; he’ll be in court on December 12th.

Malden residents 18-year-old Malcomb Townsend McBride and 17-year-old Jalen Dashawn Miller appeared in court Tuesday of last week.

Officers responded to word of the incident on October 21.