Charleston man convicted for shooting death after failed drug deal

A jury has convicted a Charleston man for murder in the shooting death of a teen after a failed drug deal with the victim’s mother.

After an hour of deliberation, and a two-day trial, 30-year-old Jonas Phillips was convicted of murder, assault, and armed criminal action.

It’s believed Phillips shot and killed 17-year-old Andrel Dolphin Jr. and wounded another teen.

Dolphin was found behind the apartment on Lorimier street with a shot in his back that had traveled through his right lung.

The shots were fired in May of 2016 at an apartment building. Dolphin was hospitalized, where he died.

Phillips and two others had come to Cape Girardeau to buy marijuana and maybe sell pills to Bernadette Mansfield, Dolphin’s mother.

After the drug dealer left the building, Phillips began firing at Dolphin who was outside with other teens.

After the shooting, Phillips and the others fled to Charleston.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated and investigated.