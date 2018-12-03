Cobden man sentenced to 22 years over child pornography charges

A Cobden man will be spending over two decades in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

58-year-old Charles Edward Gordon has been convicted on two counts of possession of child pornography, for a total of twenty-two years in prison.

Gordon will also serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release.

He’ll register as a sex offender for life.

Gordon was arrested in August; he’s plead guilty to possessing photos containing children under 13.