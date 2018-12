A local man’s won big in the Missouri Lottery.

Christopher “Mike” Boese picked up a Scratchers ticket at Break Time on Main Street in Sikeston.

He discovered on the 16th of November he’d won $100,000.

While at Break Time on Nov. 16, the Sikeston resident added a $5 “Cash Craze” ticket to his purchase.

While playing the ticket, Boese quickly realized this ticket was unlike any he had seen before.