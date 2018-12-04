Penzel Construction recommended to build new police station

Penzel Construction will be in charge of building a new police station in Jackson as recommended by officials with the Board of Aldermen.

 

The Southeast Missourian reports the construction company estimated their cost would be $6.5 million, nearly 80,000 less than the other design team.

Penzel has proposed an 18,000-square-foot building, which is more than the originally requested 15,000 square feet.

 

Seven companies were originally competing for the project.

 

Each of the proposals were scored in five categories.

