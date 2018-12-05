Incoming Senate Appropriations Chairman brings experience with state budget in flux
The incoming Missouri Senate Appropriations Chairman has thoughts on what’s causing the state’s current $110 million shortfall. Republican Dan Hegeman of Cosby takes over the committee in January. He thinks part of the deficit is linked to an error in figuring income tax tables, a problem that’s since been corrected by the Revenue Department.
The Revenue Department announced in late September it was reworking the tables after determining it was under collecting income taxes from individuals.