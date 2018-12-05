Little Rock woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in Larry Weaver case

A Little Rock woman involved in the killing of a Kansas man will be going to prison for a decade.

Elsie Coleman Hamilton pled guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle.

Hamilton played a role in the dead of 66-year-old Larry Weaver.

Weaver died in 2016 when he was trying to stop someone from taking his motorcycle; his body was discovered in a cotton field in New Madrid County.

Hamilton had been a witness in the conviction of Ronnie Robinson in Weaver’s murder.

She was in the New Madrid County Circuit Court, and she was handed the sentence on Nov. 27th.