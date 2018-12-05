Southeast Missouri State University graduation on Dec. 15

There are going to be a lot of diplomas to be given out at the end of next week.

Southeast Missouri State University will have a commencement ceremony on Dec. 15 for all of their students graduating at the end of this semester, a grand total of almost 660 students.

There will be two separate ceremonies, the first at 10 that morning for those in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and Harrison College of Business and Computing.

At 2 o’clock that afternoon, it’ll be the turn of those in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Holland College of Arts and Media.

528 undergraduates, 122 master’s degree candidates, and seven specialists will complete their time at SEMO.

Eleven of those will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA.