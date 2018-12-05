Wednesday, December 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

No one was around to save Clark Griswold as he dangled from a roof while hanging up Christmas lights in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” but a dummy representing the fictional character wouldn’t have faced the same fate.

A family in Austin, Texas, based their Christmas lights display off the iconic movie scene for a neighborhood decorating contest, but the display may have been a little too realistic.

The family combed through consignment shops in the area to find the perfect outfit for the dummy, who they nicknamed “Clark Griswold Jr.” — a flannel button-up, down vest, baseball cap, jeans and “dad” sneakers.

A concerned good Samaritan saw the dummy dangling from the roof and thought it was an actual person. He attempted to help and when the dummy didn’t respond he called 9-1-1.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A South Carolina man was on the verge of getting away with a crime this past Sunday. 41-year-old William Lee Rowell gained access to a residence without permission was able to get a washing machine out of the building, and into a 2001 Honda Accord — a moderate size sedan.

But the Enoree resident was not able to complete what the sheriff’s office called a burglary. Rowell’s car “got stuck in the mud.” The mud prevented Rowell from driving away from the Woodruff home with the washing machine, and allowed sheriff’s deputies to detain him.

And they made another discovery: Rowell was high on methamphetamine. Deputies said they found two syringes on Rowell, one with “a bloody substance inside,” and he confessed it was meth. Rowell was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he was booked just before 10:00 p.m.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Iowa man is now facing charges in the theft of pigs from a Minnesota farm. 35-year-old David Cortez Jr. is charged with 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he and Robert Lee Morales of San Benito, Texas, stole 150 pigs from Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye, MN in November 2017.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it found about fifty pigs in a snowmobile trailer on November 5th, 2017. A deputy left the scene and returned ten minutes later to see the trailer was still there but two other vehicles and the pigs were gone. Court documents say one of the vehicles belonged to Cortez and he borrowed the other for the evening.

Christensen Farms says it has trail camera video of a vehicle belonging to Morales and a trailer belonging to Cortez at the site where the pigs were stolen. Morales was arrested, pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft, and is due to be sentenced on December 18th. Cortez was finally picked up on a warrant in Glenco, Minnesota and has not yet entered a plea.