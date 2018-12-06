Blunt ‘very concerned’ about America’s trade strategy

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he’s been “very concerned” about America’s trade strategy. During the Missouri Farm Bureau Convention this week at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Republican says he’s glad the U.S. did not escalate its trade fight with China.

At the same time, Blunt says China is the worst offender in the world about the way business is done. He says they steal America’s technology and do not fulfill their World Trade Organization agreements.