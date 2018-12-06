Thursday, December 6th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A student at Florida Atlantic University was arrested after he posted a message on Twitter threatening to kill his professor for scheduling an exam early in the morning.

FAU police arrested Rafael Decomas last week after receiving a tip about his Twitter post. The post stated, “I gern kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder” in a direct tweet to another user appearing to be his girlfriend.

According to police reports, Decomas is a commuter student and was upset he would have to wake up at 5:00 a.m. to be able to get to campus by 7:00 a.m. The 20-year-old student was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Decomas told police he did not intend to harm his professor or anyone else. He was released on bond from Palm Beach County Jail last week following the incident.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man walking completely naked in the parking lot of a Merrimack, New Hampshire hotel was stunned with a taser on Friday night after police say he tried to punch an officer. 32-year-old Richard Chase has been charged with indecent exposure, attempted assault, and resisting arrest.

Police were called to the Residences at Daniel Webster hotel around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after someone reported that a nude Chase was knocking on a guest’s door. Officers found Chase in the parking lot and said he became aggressive.

Police said they deployed a taser after Chase tried to punch an officer, who avoided being hit, and continued to be combative. He was taken into a custody a short time later. Chase is set to appear in court on Dec. 13th.

OR HOW ABOUT……

School officials say a substitute teacher who told first-grade students in New Jersey that Santa Claus isn’t real will not be returning to the school. NJ.com reports Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar confirmed Tuesday the teacher will no longer work in the district after the incident at Cedar Hill School.

Rovtar declined further comment, saying the issue is a personnel matter. Officials say the teacher debunked other holiday characters Thursday, including the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and Elf on a Shelf.

Rovtar previously said she was disheartened by the incident and that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her. The substitute teacher’s identity has not been released.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Tennessee man faces up to three years in prison for urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility. News outlets report 49-year-old Gregory Stanton pleaded guilty last month to tampering with consumer products.

He was indicted by a grand jury in September. Stanton worked for the plant in 2014 and posted a video online in 2016 of him urinating on the conveyor belt. The video led the company to alert law enforcement and launched an investigation that involved the Food & Drug Administration.

It’s unclear what prompted Stanton to urinate on the line or to film and share the act. WREG-TV reports the company and workers union were involved in a labor dispute at the time. Stanton is set to be sentenced in February.