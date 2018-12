Auditor Galloway releases monthly reports on local government and special district financial information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (Dec. 6, 2018) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway yesterday issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of local governments and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 94 local governments and taxing districts were required to file by October 31 because their fiscal year ended on April 30. Of those entities, 72 filed financial reports timely.

This report also includes information on 22 cities, 7 villages and 8 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of October to the State Auditor’s Office.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of local governments is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.