Bicentennial of Missouri statehood discussed by Historical Society
The bicentennial of Missouri’s statehood is just three years away.
In the meantime, the Missouri Historical Society is spearheading efforts to celebrate the occasion.
The state’s in the process of reaching out to local communities for help taking note of the anniversary, and the coordinator Michael Sweeney is currently touring the state with that purpose.
Sweeney visited with Cape Girardeau County Commissioners and the Jackson Board of Aldermen.