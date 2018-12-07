Senator Roy Blunt and Representative Jason Smith have announced the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority will be getting millions in a Department of Transportation grant.

It’s coming from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant Program.

They’ll be getting $19.8 million; the funding will be used to finish the port loop track terminal.

It’s intended to provide for more efficient transfers between railroad unit trains and river barge transportation.

Senator Blunt says the SEMO port plays a critical role in our state’s economy.