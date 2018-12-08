Trading Post – December 8
Tree trimming – ph #: 573-979-0272
Firewood
Kitchen Cabinets
Lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
Large doghouse – metal siding & asphalt shingles – $100 – ph #: 579-8970
Soloflex exercise machine – $250
Samsung Galaxy S3 smart-watch – $150 – ph #: 573-421-6892
XL motorcycle helmet – w/visor – $75
Samsung Galaxy smartphone – $40 – ph #: 573-587-6165
‘00 Chevy pickup – 4wd – $2,800 – ph #: 573-450-5312
Mahogany pool table – $1,500 – ph #: 573-979-3124
Generac generator – ph #: 587-5512
Exercise bike – $95
Queen size sleeper sofa – $300 – ph #: 573-421-2358
Peavey microphone – $25
Cover for window air conditioner – $6 – ph #: 481-8140
‘05 Honda Odyssey van – $8,000 – ph #: 573-934-0297
Bally pinball machine – $1,500
Baby grand piano – $450
Bowflex exercise machine – $100
Wooden entertainment center – $100 – 573-382-1711
12 in. Dewalt mitre saw – w/ collapsible stand – $320 – ph #: 450-2207
‘00 Winstar minivan – $850 – ph #: 573-579-7695
Shallow-well water pump – $25 – ph #: 573-283-5925
PS3 video game console – w/4 games – $75 – ph #: 573-887-3013
Roadmaster mountain bike – $75
Vintage Miller Lite crate – w/50’s era Budweiser bottles – $75 – ph #: 573-421-1150
10 in. Craftsman mitre saw – $55
Self-propelled push mower – $55 – ph #: 334-1757
10 ft. Christmas star – w/100 bulbs – FREE – ph #: 573-833-6593
Buying: 48 in. cut lawn mower – ph #: 573-258-3540