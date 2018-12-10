Attorney to provide updates on lawsuits today

The attorney in two major lawsuits covering issues of dicamba damage and Syngenta GMO corn will be giving updates today in town hall meetings.

Don Downing of Kennett will be talking about the litigation this morning at 10 at the Miner Convention Center, and then again this afternoon at the American Legion Hall in Kennett.

Tomorrow he’ll be discussing the subject at the Paragould Community Center at 9 a.m. in Arkansas.

Downing is the chair of the Plaintiff’s Executive Committee, which is making allegations against Monsanto that farmers suffered economic damages after they commercialized dicamba resistant seeds without a safe formulation of the dicamba herbicide to spray over the top of plants grown from those seeds.

The $1.51 billion Syngenta nationwide class action settlement – preliminarily approved in March – was reached following a $217.7 million verdict obtained by Downing and the other co-lead counsel on behalf of some 7,000 Kansas corn farmers in 2017.